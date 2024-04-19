“Road to Dien Bien” exhibition to be held in Hanoi

The Vietnam Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi will organize an exhibition titled "The Road to Dien Bien," marking the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024) on April 26.

“Party Member Admission Ceremony in Dien Bien” by Nguyen Sang

The display will present to viewers 70 exhibits including paintings, graphics, sculptures, sketches, posters, and compositions by 34 artists in the 1949-2009 period. The artworks are selected from the collections of the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, including “Attack on Dien Bien Phu Middle Field” by Nguyen The Vy, “Party Member Admission Ceremony in Dien Bien” by Nguyen Sang, “Dien Bien Moment in time” by Cao Trong Thiem, “The heroic feat of Be Van Dan” by Le Vinh.

The highlight of the exhibition is a collection of sketches by great painter To Ngoc Van with precious works in the event.

“Attack on Dien Bien Phu Middle Field” by Nguyen The Vy

The exhibition features a combination of traditional display and cinematography technology creating interactive experiential spaces for the public to revive historical moments of the Dien Bien Phu battle.

The exhibition aims to honor patriotism tradition and great solidarity bloc, educate revolutionary traditions for youth, and pay tribute to heroes and martyrs who participated in the Dien Bien Phu campaign for national independence.

The exhibition will run until May 15

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh