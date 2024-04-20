Culture/art

Special music video promotes Vietnamese tourism

The Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper in collaboration with IB Group Vietnam debuted a music video titled “Going Home”, a special musical production aimed at popularising Vietnamese tourism.

music.png
Saxophonist Kenny G in Hanoi (Photo: music clip)

In the music video, viewers can enjoy the skilled sounds of the saxophone played to a familiar tune by Kenny G while being treated to visuals of culturally and historically significant locations in Hanoi and throughout the country, including Long Bien bridge at dawn, Hoan Kiem lake on the year-end days, the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long and the Temple of Literature.

Speaking at the event, Editor-in-Chief of the Nhan Dan Newspaper Le Quoc Minh said this was the first time the newspaper has engaged in popularising Vietnamese tourism in a new way that uses music instead of journalism products, a traditional strength of the newspaper.

He also presented the music video to leaders of the Hanoi municipal People’s Committee, major television stations, travel groups, hotels and aviation companies to spread this special musical production to a wide audience both at home and abroad.

The idea for the music video originated from "Good Morning Vietnam” program, a joint initiative launched by Nhan Dan and IB Group Vietnam in 2023. All proceeds from the ticket sales were donated to charity.

VNA

