Ministry to issue circular restricting tobacco imagery in films,theatrical works

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is currently collecting opinions on the draft circular to restrict tobacco imagery in films and on stages.

Accordingly, the draft circular consists of seven articles applied to individuals and organizations involved in the production, performance, and distribution of artistic works, cinematic and theatrical works.

The darft circular permits films and theater productions with actors smoking cigarettes to show the health effects of smoking and tobacco, portray real historical figures, or depict a specific historical period while criticizing or condemning the act of smoking.

However, cinematic and theatrical works are not allowed to use real cigarettes and must have warnings about the dangers of tobacco with images and text to depict the negative health consequences of tobacco consumption.

