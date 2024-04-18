Culture/art

Movie making competition for young filmmakers returns

SGGP

The 5th edition of the 2024 CJ Short Film Making Project, a prominent national contest for young directors, has kicked off in HCMC.

This year’s contest themed “Golden Moments, Radiating Passion” will be judged by the country’s leading directors and producers, including Phan Dang Di, Trinh Dinh Le Minh, Tran Thi Bich Ngoc, Ham Tran, and Tran Thanh Huy.

Vietnamese residents aged 18-40 are encouraged to send their entries to the short film competition by May 31. The Q&A session for the top 10 finalists will take place on June 18.

The CJ Short Film Project organized by CJ Cultural Foundation and CGV Vietnam has been kicked off. The best five projects will be given a total capital of VND1.5 billion (US$) to make the films.

Related News
By Van Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

2024 CJ Short Film Making Project short film competition young filmmakers

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn