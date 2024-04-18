Movie making competition for young filmmakers returns

The 5th edition of the 2024 CJ Short Film Making Project, a prominent national contest for young directors, has kicked off in HCMC.

This year’s contest themed “Golden Moments, Radiating Passion” will be judged by the country’s leading directors and producers, including Phan Dang Di, Trinh Dinh Le Minh, Tran Thi Bich Ngoc, Ham Tran, and Tran Thanh Huy.

Vietnamese residents aged 18-40 are encouraged to send their entries to the short film competition by May 31. The Q&A session for the top 10 finalists will take place on June 18.

The CJ Short Film Project organized by CJ Cultural Foundation and CGV Vietnam has been kicked off. The best five projects will be given a total capital of VND1.5 billion (US$) to make the films.

By Van Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh