2023 Asian Para Games: Vietnam bags first gold medal

Swimmer Le Tien Dat brought the first gold medal to Vietnam in the men's 100 metre breaststroke SB5 event on October 27 during the ongoing fourth Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

As of 10 a.m. on October 27, the Vietnamese sports delegation to the Games has won one gold, seven silver, and six bronze medals, ranking 20th overall.

This year, Vietnam’s goal is to win three to four gold medals and to have as many as possible athletes qualified for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Vietnam's sports delegation to the 2023 Asian Para Games comprises 71 members, including 48 athletes who will compete in seven sports track and field, swimming, weightlifting, chess, table tennis, badminton, and Taekwondo.