2023 Asian Championships: Vietnam wins bronze medal in women’s triple jump event

The Vietnamese athletics team won a bronze medal in the women's triple jump event at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships.

There was a pleasant surprise for the Vietnamese athletics team as it got a bronze medal in the women's triple jump event. The achievement belongs to athlete Nguyen Thi Huong.

In the women's triple jump final of the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships, Nguyen Thi Huong claimed the third position with her best result of 13.68 meters after six jumps. This outstanding performance earned her a third-place ranking and a bronze medal.

Huong began with a jump of 13.12 meters, staying within the bounds, and her performance was deemed valid. In her subsequent jumps, she achieved distances of 13.47 and 13.57 meters. In her penultimate attempt, Huong committed a foul, but she remained composed and succeeded in her final jump, reaching a distance of 13.68 meters.

This last jump enabled Huong to surpass Thai athlete Parinya (13.58 meters), the current SEA Games 32 champion and Asian Games silver medalist in the women's triple jump, as well as Japanese athlete Takasima Maoroko (13.63 meters).

The champion in the event was Mariko Morimoto (Japan), with a result of 14.06 meters, while the silver medalist was Rui Zeng (China), with a result of 14.01 meters.

Nguyen Thi Huong has been competing in the women's triple jump for ten years. In the recent SEA Games 32, Huong achieved a result of 13.46 meters, earning a bronze medal. Huong's historic bronze medal is the most remarkable achievement in the women's triple jump event for Vietnamese athletics at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships.

"I am profoundly emotional and elated by this outcome. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to my coach, supporters, and family. Prior to the competition, I did not anticipate achieving such a result, but now that I have, I am genuinely happy. This is my finest performance in my professional competition. I will continue to put in greater efforts as I strive towards the 19th Asian Games," Nguyen Thi Huong shared with SGGP.