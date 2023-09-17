SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Culture/art

Photo Gallery

200-year-old traditional fish sauce village enters peak production period

SGGP
From the seventh month to the ninth month of the lunar calendar every year, the over 200-year-old traditional fish sauce village in Phan Thiet City, Binh Thuan Province becomes busy with joyful, hustle and bustle atmosphere. 

Local people have taken advantage of this period selecting fresh and greasy anchovies, washing and mixing them with sea salt to brew in barrels to make fish sauce delicious with puce color and light taste.
Workers select fresh black and striped anchovies from the sea to make fish sauce
The popular mixture ratio of “Three fish: one salt” of Phan Thiet fish sauce
The salt-mixed anchovies are put into pots
The salt-mixed anchovies are put into wooden barrels for the brewing process
The pots and containers of fish sauce are placed outside under the sun

After 12 months of brewing, there will be pure fish sauce with puce color, fragrant smell and harmonious aftertaste.
The fish sauce is be bottled following a modern and clean process.
By Tien Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong

traditional fish sauce village Phan Thiet city Binh Thuan Province harvest season of aging anchovy

