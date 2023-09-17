200-year-old traditional fish sauce village enters peak production period

Local people have taken advantage of this period selecting fresh and greasy anchovies, washing and mixing them with sea salt to brew in barrels to make fish sauce delicious with puce color and light taste.
Workers select fresh black and striped anchovies from the sea to make fish sauce
The popular mixture ratio of “Three fish: one salt” of Phan Thiet fish sauce
|The salt-mixed anchovies are put into pots
The salt-mixed anchovies are put into wooden barrels for the brewing process
The pots and containers of fish sauce are placed outside under the sun
After 12 months of brewing, there will be pure fish sauce with puce color, fragrant smell and harmonious aftertaste.
The fish sauce is be bottled following a modern and clean process.