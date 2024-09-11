Weather

200 people reported dead, missing due to flash floods, landslides

As of 6 a.m. on September 11, the death and missing toll in post-typhoon flash floods and landslides in several Northern localities rose to 200 people, including 141 dead and 59 missing.

Funtional forces step up rescue efforts in many flooded areas.

According to reports from the Department of Dike Management and Disaster Prevention and Control, Vinh Phuc and Lao Cai provinces reported 13 more deaths including two victims in a boat capsize in Vinh Phuc and 11 in a flash flood in Lao Cai.

Among 59 people reported missing, 11 victims are from Lao Cai Province. The number does not include many others suspected to be missing after the flash flood and landslide buried Nu Hamlet. The hamlet is home to 35 households with 128 people in Phuc Khanh Commune, Bao Yen District. On-site rescue teams have saved ten people and found 15 bodies.

Desolation in Nu Hamlet, Phuc Khanh Commune, Bao Yen District, Lao Cai Province after the flash flood and landslide occured on September 10.

By September 11 morning, the Northern mountainous province of Cao Bang had 52 deaths and missing people from landslides in Nguyen Binh District. Afterwards, rescue teams recovered three more bodies from debris from landslides, raising the total number of found victims to 22.

Of the 22 bodies, nine were passengers on a 29-seat bus that was swept away by floodwater in Ca Thanh Commune, Nguyen Binh District.

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, the bus was carrying about 15 people while it was the way to Cao Bang City from Bao Lam District.

The Cao Bang Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue said that various landslides were recorded in Ca Thanh Commune and Nguyen Binh District on September 10.

Two 5-seat cars and several motorbikes were swept away by floodwater.

Part of the passenger bus was found on September 10 after the floodwaters receded in Nguyen Binh District, Cao Bang Province.

The total number of dead and missing people from these incidents has not yet been identified accurately.

The Cao Bang Provincial People's Committee has mobilized 500 people from army, police, militia forces and residents in rescue and search efforts in the landslide areas.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

