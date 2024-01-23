20 projects eligible for land retrieval submitted to People’s Council

The HCMC People’s Committee has sent a list of adjusted projects for the land retrieval task and a list of land lots switched from agricultural use to the municipal People’s Council.



Accordingly, the HCMC People’s Committee had proposed 5 projects on a surface area of 10.24ha formerly used for rice paddy. After reviewing, among them, the project to expand and upgrade a road into Tan Thoi Nhat Ward resettlement area (in District 12) has not met the requirements to be submitted to the People’s Council.

Therefore, the list of proposed land lots switched from agricultural use for construction projects now has only four items over a surface area of 10.07ha.

As to the list of land retrieval to launch public facility projects for socio-economic growth in HCMC, the People’s Committee recommended 22 projects on a surface area of 15ha. After reviewing, 6 disqualified were erased from the list.

The project for Tuong Lai School for the Disabled in District 5, approved in Resolution No.122/NQ-HDND in 2016. The HCMC People’s Committee has issued a notice and a plan to retrieve the land, and hence the project will continue.

The project for a housing – office – commercial complex in Tan Da – Ham Tu (District 5) has no detailed proposal documents, nor is its 1/2000 planning approved.

The project to build Kenh Ngang 1 Bridge on Hoai Thanh Street in District 6 has not received the medium-term capital for the 2021-2025 period and has no plan for public investment capital in 2023 and 2024.

The two projects for Tan Chanh Hiep Ward Park and Thanh Loc Ward Park in District 12 on the land lot managed by District 12 does not need submitting to the municipal People’s Council according to the regulations of the Land Law.

The project to expand and upgrade a road into Tan Thoi Nhat Ward resettlement area (in District 12) has not met the requirements to be submitted to the People’s Council because related state departments and agencies are adjusting the investment policy decisions.

Therefore, the list of land retrieval for socio-economic growth in HCMC now has only 16 items on a surface area of 7.12ha.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Yen Nhi