18 Vietnamese referees, assistant referees assessed as satisfactory by FIFA

After an extensive training process consisting of three rounds during the break of the V-League 2023, 18 referees and assistant referees who participated in Vietnam's inaugural VAR training course successfully passed the FIFA test stages and received official confirmation from FIFA. They are now recognized as having completed the training course and meeting the requirements of FIFA's VAR standards.

The training course came to an end on June 18, and, on June 28, FIFA officially sent confirmation letters approving all the participants of Vietnam's inaugural VAR training course, including referees, assistant referees, and VAR technical staff.

Before that, at the start of phase 3c - the final and most demanding phase of the training, FIFA experts conducted inspections of all the operational equipment of the two VAR vans sponsored by Hoanh Son Group for the VPF Company's VAR project. The FIFA experts assessed the technical and technological aspects of the two VAR vans and confirmed that they met the required standards.

"The final evaluation of the referees has been successfully completed, and as of now, VPF has been granted approval to utilize VAR technology in its matches, in accordance with FIFA's VAR standards," confirmed the email from FIFA.

The VAR project in Vietnam has received FIFA's approval for the equipment and operational personnel. However, the official implementation of VAR technology in the national professional football league system will require additional time to complete the necessary preparations and fulfill the procedures related to the licensing of VAR vans in Vietnam.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Ngoc, CEO of VPF Company, stated, "During the planning phase of the VAR project, FIFA provided guidance and advice to Vietnam on the VAR van or VAR center setup. Considering the practicality and suitability for Vietnam's circumstances, VPF Company has opted for the VAR van approach. The current two VAR vans are modified from new 16-seater vans, and the completion of vehicle registration procedures will take additional time before the official deployment of the two VAR vans. The VAR technology is anticipated to be implemented in selected matches during the latter stages of the 2023 season."

FIFA also provided recommendations to VPF Company regarding the selection of matches for the initial implementation of VAR. According to these recommendations, it is advised not to immediately apply VAR in highly tense matches or matches with significant implications for championship or relegation battles. Instead, it is recommended to start with regular matches to allow the referee team to gradually adapt to VAR technology. For some of the initial matches where VAR is implemented, FIFA will deploy a VAR assistant to work alongside and supervise the VAR operations during the official matches.