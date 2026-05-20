Vietnam ranks second at 2026 Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad

Vietnam’s national team delivered an outstanding performance at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO), securing two gold medals and four silver medals, according to the Ministry of Education and Training on May 20.

Vietnam’s national team competes at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad.

Hosted by Taiwan, this year’s competition drew 37 delegations and 1,043 contestants. Among them, 187 students qualified for medal consideration, including 16 gold, 47 silver, and 93 bronze medalists.

All six Vietnamese contestants won medals. The two gold medals were awarded to Nguyen Huu Tuan and Nguyen Bui Duc Dung, both 12th-grade students from the HUS High School for Gifted Students under the Hanoi University of Science, Vietnam National University.

The four silver medalists were Nguyen Khanh Phuc, a 10th-grade student from Luong Van Tuy High School for the Gifted in Ninh Binh Province; Thai Van Gia Kien, a 12th-grade student from Ha Tinh High School for the Gifted in Ha Tinh Province; Dang Huy Hau, an 11th-grade student from Thang Long High School for the Gifted in Lam Dong Province; and Le Pham Duy Khoa, an 11th-grade student from the HUS High School for Gifted Students under the Hanoi University of Science, Vietnam National University.

With these results, Vietnam ranked second overall alongside Japan, trailing only Russia. The achievement further reinforces Vietnam’s position as Southeast Asia’s leading performer in international informatics competitions.

Based on the APIO results, four students will be selected to represent Vietnam at the 2026 International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI).

By Phan Thao – Translated by Thuy Doan