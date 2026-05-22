HCMC well-prepared for 2026 national high school graduation exam

Ho Chi Minh City is committed to implementing the best possible measures to ensure that the examinations are conducted safely, seriously, and in full compliance with regulations, the Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee said.

At the working session (Photo: SGGP)

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu said that following the administrative boundary reorganization, Ho Chi Minh City now has the largest number of candidates, officials, teachers, and staff participating in the national high school graduation examination nationwide.

A notable change in this year’s organization plan is that examination papers will be transported to testing sites one day before the exam, while completed answer sheets will be handed over immediately after the final exam session concludes. For examination sites in Con Dao Special Zone, both exam papers and answer sheets will be transported by air.

This year, Ho Chi Minh City will organize 248 examination sites with a total of 5,955 examination rooms. All sites have been equipped with backup rooms to handle unexpected situations.

A total of 22,825 personnel have been mobilized to serve the examination, including 1,240 site leaders, 17,865 invigilators, 2,976 support staff, and 744 police officers stationed at examination sites.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Manh Cuong emphasized that preparations for the national high school graduation examination, in particular, and the 10th-grade entrance exam have been carried out through close coordination among departments, agencies, and relevant units thoroughly and responsibly, without complacency. The city is committed to implementing the best possible measures to ensure that the examinations are conducted safely, seriously, and in full compliance with regulations, while maintaining the highest quality standards.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has instructed departments and agencies to proactively develop contingency plans for unexpected situations that may arise. Rapid response teams and hotlines have also been established across all three areas to promptly receive and address unusual incidents reported by residents.

Standing Deputy Minister of Education and Training Pham Ngoc Thuong called for the engagement of the entire political system in coordinating the organization of the examinations. He also stressed the need to strengthen inspection and supervision efforts to ensure the legitimate rights and interests of all teachers and candidates participating in the exams.

Standing Deputy Minister of Education and Training Pham Ngoc Thuong delivers his speech at the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh