150-year-old French residence welcomes visitors

Around 1,500 visitors register for the tour of the 150-year-old French residence

The French Residence at 6 Le Duan Street of Saigon Ward today opened its doors to the public, attracting large crowds eager to admire one of the most notable architectural landmarks from the late 19th century.

Constructed in 1872 by French naval engineers—around the same period as other iconic works such as Notre-Dame Cathedral (1877–1880) and the Central Post Office (1886–1891)—the building currently serves as the official residence of the Consuls General of France in Ho Chi Minh City.

In the reception hall, where events of the French Consulate General are typically held, visitors were able to admire furnishings from the Nguyen dynasty, harmoniously arranged with antique objects that reflect decorative and spiritual art in Vietnam during the 19th and 20th centuries. Among the most remarkable works on display is the lacquer painting Dam ruoi (Procession) by renowned artist Nguyen Gia Tri, created in 1939. The residence also features a garden spanning more than 1.5 hectares, home to numerous century-old trees.

The French Residence tour is part of European Heritage Days, an initiative launched by France. On this occasion, the public is given the rare opportunity to visit heritage buildings that are normally closed to visitors due to their administrative, diplomatic, or economic functions.

By Do Van - Translated by Anh Quan