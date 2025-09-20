Culture/art

150-year-old French residence welcomes visitors

SGGPO

This year, some 1,500 visitors registered for the tour of the 150-year-old French residence in downtown HCMC.

964bed17-317e-486e-8cda-0d4ca51bef3e-5857-4221.jpeg
Around 1,500 visitors register for the tour of the 150-year-old French residence

The French Residence at 6 Le Duan Street of Saigon Ward today opened its doors to the public, attracting large crowds eager to admire one of the most notable architectural landmarks from the late 19th century.

Constructed in 1872 by French naval engineers—around the same period as other iconic works such as Notre-Dame Cathedral (1877–1880) and the Central Post Office (1886–1891)—the building currently serves as the official residence of the Consuls General of France in Ho Chi Minh City.

In the reception hall, where events of the French Consulate General are typically held, visitors were able to admire furnishings from the Nguyen dynasty, harmoniously arranged with antique objects that reflect decorative and spiritual art in Vietnam during the 19th and 20th centuries. Among the most remarkable works on display is the lacquer painting Dam ruoi (Procession) by renowned artist Nguyen Gia Tri, created in 1939. The residence also features a garden spanning more than 1.5 hectares, home to numerous century-old trees.

The French Residence tour is part of European Heritage Days, an initiative launched by France. On this occasion, the public is given the rare opportunity to visit heritage buildings that are normally closed to visitors due to their administrative, diplomatic, or economic functions.

By Do Van - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

150-year-old French residence Notre-Dame Cathedral the Central Post Office renowned artist Nguyen Gia Tri

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn