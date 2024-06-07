Sports

13th ASEAN School Games: Vietnam still tops medal tally

Vietnam topped the medal tally at the 13th ASEAN School Games (ASG) as of the end of June 6 with 44 gold, 31 silver, and 17 bronze medals.

swim.jpg
Swimmer Nguyen Quang Thuan wins a gold medal at men's 200m butterfly event (Photo: VNA)

Indonesia came second with 21 gold, 22 silver, and 20 bronze medals, while Thailand ranked third with 17 gold, 17 silver, and 23 bronze medals.

On June 6 alone, Vietnam bagged 13 gold medals in Pencak Silat, swimming, and track and field events.

The last competition day on June 7 will see the final games of men and women’s basketball events. A closing ceremony will be held later the same day.

The 13th ASG opened in central city of Da Nang on June 1 under the theme of “Connect to Shine Bright”, drawing the participation of more than 1,300 students and coaches from 10 ASEAN countries.

The athletes are competing in six sports namely swimming, basketball, badminton, track and field, Pencak Silat and Vovinam for 107 medal sets.

Vietnamplus

Tags

13th ASEAN School Games medal tally Central City Of Da Nang students and coaches from 10 ASEAN countries 107 medal sets

