125,000 passengers expected daily at Tan Son Nhat Airport during holiday

Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport is preparing for a surge in arrivals during the National Day (September 2) holiday.

Tan Son Nhat is expected to handle around 730 flights a day, including 430 domestic and 300 international flights with 125,000 passengers per day.

On the morning of August 22, Tan Son Nhat International Airport announced that the number of passengers and flight volume are expected to surge during the upcoming National Day holiday, particularly on domestic routes.

The period marks a major travel peak following the summer season, placing significant pressure on airport operations and passenger services.

Passengers are using facial recognition for self-service security checks. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

According to statistics, during the summer peak of 2025, falling from May 22 to August 17, Tan Son Nhat International Airport received 60,144 flights, averaging 699 flights per day, a 5.94 percent increase year-on-year.

Passenger traffic reached more than 10.2 million, with an average of 118,891 travelers per day, up 4.48 percent from the same period in 2024. Of which, international passengers posted a strong growth of 7.73 percent, while domestic passengers rose 2.39 percent.

Security personnel check order and guide passengers as needed. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

During the upcoming National Day holiday from August 30 to September 2, Tan Son Nhat International Airport expects operations to rise by about 6 percent compared to normal. The airport is projected to handle around 730 flights per day, including 430 domestic and 300 international services, with 125,000 passengers daily, comprising 75,000 on domestic routes and 50,000 on international routes.

Peak travel is expected on August 30 for outbound domestic routes and on September 2 for returning domestic passengers.

To meet the surge in holiday travel demand, Tan Son Nhat International Airport has completed the transfer of domestic flights to the new Terminal T3 in coordination with airlines and ground service providers.

Passengers conduct check-in at Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, Vasco, Bamboo Airways and Vietravel Airlines have moved all domestic operations from Terminal T1 to T3.

Vietjet Air alone will continue to operate from Terminal T1. The arrangement is to ease pressure on the old terminal and provide passengers with a smoother, more convenient travel experience.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport has advised passengers to arrive at least two hours before departure time for domestic flights and three hours for international departures during the holiday to avoid congestion, particularly on peak days.

Travelers should carefully check their departure terminal (T1 or T3) as indicated on tickets or by airlines.

The airport also encourages the use of online check-in, self-service kiosks and automated baggage drops to shorten processing times, and also urged passengers to avoid bringing large groups of people to see them off during the holiday period, in order to ease traffic congestion in the departure and arrival terminals.

>>>Below are some photos from Tan Son Nhat International Airport on these days.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong