120-day campaign launched to complete T3 terminal in Tan Son Nhat Airport

The event aimed to boost the morale of all staff, workers, and contractors, ensuring the T3 terminal project in Tan Son Nhat International Airport, HCMC, is completed on schedule, with high quality and safety standards.

A ceremony was held to launch the "120 Days and Nights to Complete the Project" campaign, for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025) on December 27, at the construction site of the T3 Terminal Project at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

img-9377-2886-6977.jpeg.jpg

The event aimed to boost the morale of all staff, workers, and contractors, ensuring the project is completed on schedule, with high quality and safety standards.

The T3 passenger terminal project is crucial for easing the pressure on the Southern region's air transport system, meeting the demands of economic and social development, and supporting international integration.

The launch not only accelerates construction progress but also highlights the unity, responsibility, and determination of all parties involved.

The event marks the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification Day, highlights the country’s remarkable development, and serves as a modern symbol of Vietnam’s aviation industry in the new era.

img-9259-2766-5935.jpeg.jpg
Ramp to the upper level of the terminal
img-9287-6283-3498.jpeg.jpg
Exterior decorations of the terminal
img-9256-7645-6859.jpeg.jpg
img-9311-1378-2831.jpeg.jpg
Workers install bridge railings.
img-9333-4770-2076.jpeg.jpg
img-9351-7541-2471.jpeg.jpg
img-9440-871-7507.jpeg.jpg
img-9435-1602-8098.jpeg.jpg
img-9368-2503-3352.jpeg.jpg
Installing the last glass panels of the terminal
img-9483-5805-3235.jpeg.jpg
Construction inside the apron
img-9514-7696-1255.jpeg.jpg
img-9526-6437-6756.jpeg.jpg
img-9573-5195-9314.jpeg.jpg
Construction of electrical system
img-9395-4238-549.jpeg.jpg
Construction of the ventilation system
img-9416-376-5151.jpeg.jpg
Workers transport materials.
img-9359-8851-1125.jpeg.jpg
Construction supervision experts
img-9323-9798-5495.jpeg.jpg
Urgent construction atmosphere
img-9234-2907-3591.jpeg.jpg
The access road to the terminal is being paved with asphalt.
img-9316-9810-6121.jpeg.jpg
Construction of the terminal's ceiling system
img-9371-3991-6277.jpeg.jpg
Construction of the exterior of the terminal
img-9611-1977-1682.jpeg.jpg
Signing the commitment at the launch ceremony of the "120 Days and Nights to Complete the Project" campaign.
img-9588-6034-6198.jpeg.jpg
The scene of the launch ceremony
img-9450-7136-2382.jpeg.jpg
Workers show determination after the launch ceremony.
By Hoang Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan

50th anniversary of the National Reunification Day 120-day campaign T3 terminal project Tan Son Nhat International Airport

