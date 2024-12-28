120-day campaign launched to complete T3 terminal in Tan Son Nhat Airport

The event aimed to boost the morale of all staff, workers, and contractors, ensuring the T3 terminal project in Tan Son Nhat International Airport, HCMC, is completed on schedule, with high quality and safety standards.

A ceremony was held to launch the "120 Days and Nights to Complete the Project" campaign, for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025) on December 27, at the construction site of the T3 Terminal Project at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

The event aimed to boost the morale of all staff, workers, and contractors, ensuring the project is completed on schedule, with high quality and safety standards.

The T3 passenger terminal project is crucial for easing the pressure on the Southern region's air transport system, meeting the demands of economic and social development, and supporting international integration.

The launch not only accelerates construction progress but also highlights the unity, responsibility, and determination of all parties involved.

The event marks the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification Day, highlights the country’s remarkable development, and serves as a modern symbol of Vietnam’s aviation industry in the new era.

Ramp to the upper level of the terminal

Exterior decorations of the terminal

Workers install bridge railings.

Installing the last glass panels of the terminal

Construction inside the apron

Construction of electrical system

Construction of the ventilation system

Workers transport materials.

Construction supervision experts

Urgent construction atmosphere

The access road to the terminal is being paved with asphalt.

Construction of the terminal's ceiling system

Construction of the exterior of the terminal

Signing the commitment at the launch ceremony of the "120 Days and Nights to Complete the Project" campaign.

The scene of the launch ceremony

Workers show determination after the launch ceremony.

By Hoang Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan