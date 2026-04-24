Workers’ Month, Month of Action on Occupational Safety and Health 2026 launched

A national launching ceremony for the Workers’ Month and the Month of Action on Occupational Safety and Health 2026 was launched in Quang Ninh Province on April 24.

Delegates press the button to officially launch the Workers’ Month and the Month of Action on Occupational Safety and Health 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was organized by the Central Steering Committee for the Month of Action on Occupational Safety and Health 2026, in coordination with the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor and the Quang Ninh Provincial People’s Committee.

Workers’ Month 2026 is being held under the theme “Vietnamese Workers: Innovating and Enhancing Labor Productivity" and is closely linked to activities that promote dialogue, improve professional skills, and develop trade union membership.

This marks the sixth consecutive year that the two nationwide programs have been jointly launched across the country.

Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Head of the Central Internal Affairs Commission, delivers his speech at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the launching ceremony, while acknowledging notable efforts and achievements, Mr. Le Minh Tri, member of the Politburo, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Head of the Central Internal Affairs Commission, highlighted several shortcomings and persistent challenges.

He pointed to limitations in the quality of human resources, labor productivity, and working conditions at many establishments, where potential safety risks remain.

Compliance with regulations on occupational safety and hygiene at certain facilities has not been strictly enforced. Efforts to reduce workplace accidents have yet to show significant improvement, with serious incidents still occurring, causing multiple fatalities and injuries—particularly in high-risk sectors such as construction, electricity, and mining.

On that basis, it is necessary to further refine institutions and policies related to labor, employment, wages, and occupational safety and health.

Priority should be given to promoting the development of science and technology, fostering innovation, and enhancing labor productivity. At the same time, efforts must be intensified to raise awareness and build a culture of safety within enterprises and across society as a whole.

Proactive risk control measures should be strengthened, with a focus on preventing occupational accidents and work-related diseases.

State management agencies are required to strengthen inspection, examination, and supervision of compliance with laws on occupational safety and hygiene.

Relevant authorities should promptly adopt measures to prevent risks, improve working conditions, and ensure the legitimate rights and interests of workers and employees.

Presentation of certificates of merit to outstanding collectives and individuals (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, delegates performed the official launch ceremony for Workers’ Month and the Month of Action on Occupational Safety and Health 2026.

On this occasion, Minister of Home Affairs Do Thanh Binh and President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Nguyen Anh Tuan presented certificates of merit to eight collectives and two individuals in recognition of their achievements in the 2025 emulation movement on occupational safety and hygiene. Leaders of Quang Ninh Province also awarded certificates of merit to six collectives and three individuals in the locality.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh