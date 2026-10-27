Wild sunflowers paint Da Lat’s outskirts golden

Blooming wild sunflowers are drawing visitors to Da Lat and Lam Dong Province, covering hillsides, valleys and mountain roadsides in vibrant shades of yellow.

In the final days of October, roads and hillsides across the outskirts of Da Lat have been blanketed in brilliant yellow as wild sunflower (or Mexican sunflower) season reaches its peak, attracting visitors to Da Lat and Lam Dong Province.

At the former Cam Ly Airport in Cam Ly - Da Lat Ward, groups of tourists stop to admire countless clusters of wild sunflowers glowing under the Central Highlands sunshine. The flowers captivate both residents and visitors with their simple and untamed beauty.

Girls take photos with wild sunflowers. Photo: SGGP

Similarly, along Ta Nung Pass, Mimosa Pass, the Lien Khuong-Prenn Expressway leading into southern Da Lat, as well as in the An Son valleys, the Da Lat ring road and the area around Tuyen Lam Lake, wild sunflowers bloom in dense clusters. Growing naturally along roadsides, in valleys and among pine forests, the wildflowers create one of the Central Highlands province's most distinctive seasonal landscapes.

Images of wild sunflowers in full bloom in Da Lat. Photo: SGGP

By Doan Kien - Translated by Anh Quan