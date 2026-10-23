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Tourists charmed by Da Lat's persimmon harvest season

SGGPO

Amid the crisp autumn chill of October, persimmon orchards across the outskirts of Da Lat, Lam Dong Province, have begun turning shades of orange and red, adding a signature touch to the mountain city's autumn landscape.

Along the slopes and valleys of the Mimosa Pass, Hoang Hoa Tham Street, and areas such as Xuan Truong, Trai Mat, and Cau Dat, persimmon orchards stand out against the backdrop of lush greenery, rooftop views, and winding slopes. Clusters of ripe fruit create a vivid contrast throughout the scenic terrain.

The fruit is most extensively cultivated in the Xuan Truong - Da Lat and Xuan Huong - Da Lat wards, covering hundreds of hectares with various persimmon breeds.

During the harvest season, local farmers are busy picking fruit to supply traders. The period also draws large numbers of tourists eager to explore the orchards and capture memorable moments.

The appeal of Da Lat persimmons lies not only in their vibrant color when ripe but also in their distinct flavor profile. When properly ripened, crisp persimmons feature firm flesh, a mildly sweet taste, and a gentle crunch.

For astringent varieties, growers must properly process the fruit—typically by sealing it tightly in plastic bags—before bringing it to market.

Recently, tourists have increasingly gravitated toward agritourism orchards, where they can learn firsthand about persimmon cultivation, harvesting, and processing techniques.

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The vibrant orange-red persimmons hanging among the foliage hold a special allure for visitors.
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Persimmon trees burst into full ripeness throughout October.
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Tourists pose for photos under persimmon branches laden with fruit.
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Persimmons glisten in the late autumn sunlight and crisp, cool air.
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Persimmon orchards stretch across the hillside in the outskirts of Da Lat.
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Many visitors capture memorable moments alongside ripe persimmons while visiting Da Lat.
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Visitors can enjoy the ripe, red persimmons right off the tree.
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Beyond generating income for growers, the persimmon season creates opportunities to bridge agriculture with tourism.
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Visitors can easily find picturesque, tranquil settings alongside persimmon trees when coming to Da Lat.
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In recent years, numerous orchard owners and persimmon processing facilities in Da Lat have opened their doors to tourists, allowing them to tour the premises and learn about the persimmon processing business.
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Harvested persimmons are also processed into dried fruit products.
By Doan Kien - Translated by Kim Khanh

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