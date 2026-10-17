Residents pay tribute to fallen heroes at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery

Mr. Dao Duy Minh, a resident of Tang Nhon Phu Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, brings his four children to offer incense at the graves of fallen soldiers recently reburied at the cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

Dao Duy Minh, a resident of Tang Nhon Phu Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, brought his four children to offer incense at the graves of fallen soldiers recently reburied at the cemetery.

Many families brought their children to pay their respects, teaching them to be grateful to those who sacrificed their lives for the Fatherland.

Arriving at 7 a.m., Dao Duy Minh, a resident of Tang Nhon Phu Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, brought his four children to offer incense at the graves of fallen soldiers recently reburied at the cemetery. His eldest child is in Grade 12, his twin children are in Grade 9, and his youngest is in Grade 3.

Minh said his children had been unable to attend the October 14 memorial service because they had to go to school. He therefore waited until Saturday, when they had the day off, to bring the family to the cemetery.

Having regularly followed news about the 500-day campaign to intensify the search for, recovery of, and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains, Minh said he continued to follow the recovery efforts after the memorial service, tribute ceremony, and reburial held on October 14. For him, bringing his children to the cemetery is a way to instill patriotism and help them understand and appreciate the sacrifices made by those who gave their lives for the Fatherland.

Minh and his children offer incense at the mass grave of 33 fallen soldiers.

Veteran Ho Van Loc and his daughter offer incense at the graves of fallen soldiers.

Pham Thi Cam Ly, 25, spends her Saturday off offering incense at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery.

Accompanied by his wife and daughter, veteran Ho Van Loc was visibly moved as he recalled his fallen comrades. He said his family had attended the farewell ceremony for the fallen soldiers at Le Van Tam Park on October 14. The following day, they visited the cemetery to offer incense and returned on the morning of October 17.

The war veteran said many soldiers had been only 18 or 20 when they left home to fight. Although aware that they might sacrifice their lives, they were still willing to fight for the Fatherland. Seeing large numbers of young people attend the soldiers’ farewell ceremony and later visit the cemetery to pay their respects made him glad that younger generations continued to remember the sacrifices of those who came before them.

According to him, the 500-day campaign carries profound significance, reflecting the Party and State’s attention to honoring and caring for those who rendered service to the nation. It also fulfills the long-held hopes of fallen soldiers’ families after nearly 60 years of waiting.

Youth Union members of Regional People's Court No. 16 in Ho Chi Minh City visit the cemetery to offer incense on the morning of October 17.

The delegation of 40 female staff members and workers from PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation offer incense in tribute to fallen heroes.

Among those visiting the cemetery that morning was a group of 40 female staff members and workers from PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation. Ms. Tran Thi Van Anh said that, marking Vietnamese Women’s Day on October 20, the corporation’s Women’s Affairs Committee had organized a commemorative trip, choosing Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery as the destination to offer incense in tribute to fallen heroes.

According to Van Anh, after following the memorial service, tribute ceremony, and reburial, the women all wished to visit the site in person to offer incense. Witnessing large numbers of residents taking time out of their weekend to pay their respects in a solemn atmosphere, the group members were deeply moved and respectfully expressed their gratitude to those who sacrificed their lives for the Fatherland’s independence and freedom.

Many families bring their young children to the cemetery to offer incense.

Mr. Toan travels from Da Nang to Ho Chi Minh City to offer incense in tribute to fallen soldiers.

As noon approaches, a steady stream of people continues to arrive at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery to offer incense in tribute to fallen heroes.

Cemetery staff clean the grounds of Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh