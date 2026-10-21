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Long Thanh International Airport project reaches 85.5 percent completion rate

SGGPO

Engineers and workers are rushing to finish final phase construction at Long Thanh International Airport, with total project output reaching more than 85.5 percent.

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Photo:Xuan Trung

On the morning of October 21, thousands of domestic and foreign workers and engineers were busy constructing and installing technological equipment at the Long Thanh Airport construction site. Many important items are ready for operation, and the appearance of Vietnam's largest airport is becoming increasingly clear.

The passenger terminal area is entering the completion phase, with modern technology systems being installed. Many critical items, such as the baggage handling system, passenger service procedures, and services, have successfully undergone trial operations under the Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) program.

According to a report by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the investor of Component Project 3 of Long Thanh Airport Phase 1 (essential works), the total executed output value reached over VND73,869 billion (US$2.85 billion), equivalent to 85.55 percent of the contract value.

Currently, 12 out of 16 bidding packages generally meet schedule requirements to put into operation in December 2026, eight packages are closely tracking the schedule, with many items reaching over 90 percent of the total volume.

Relevant agencies and contractors are pushing ahead with the final phase of construction, prioritizing four critical-path packages including Package 5.10 for the passenger terminal, Package 4.8 for internal airport roads and technical infrastructure, Package 7.8 for Cargo Terminal No. 1, and Package 11.5 for the multi-story parking facility.

Some images captured by reporter Xuan Trung of SGGP at the construction site on the morning of October 21:

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By Xuan Trung - Translated by Anh Quan

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