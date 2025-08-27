Weather

Widespread thunderstorms expected across HCMC for National Day

Skies over Ho Chi Minh City will be partly cloudy with sunshine, scattered showers and thunderstorms from now until National Day, September 2.

During the days, some areas may see moderate to heavy rains, along with risk of lightning, whirlwinds. The highest temperatures are forecast to range between 32–34 degrees Celsius.

According to the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Station, from August 29 to September 1, Ho Chi Minh City will see partly cloudy conditions with intermittent sunshine, scattered moderate rain and localized heavy downpours.

Temperatures will range from 30–33 degrees Celsius.

The forecast for the National Day (September 2) holiday indicates widespread thunderstorms across Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: Minh Hai)

Head of the Meteorological Forecasting Department under the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center Le Dinh Quyet said that during the National Day (September 2) holiday, Ho Chi Minh City and several provinces and cities including Dong Nai, Tay Ninh, Can Tho, Dong Thap and Ca Mau are expected to experience widespread thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening, while some areas will see moderate to heavy rainfall.

Over the coastal waters of Ho Chi Minh City, from August 28 to August 30, southwesterly winds are expected at levels 4–5, with gusts reaching levels 6–7. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely over the sea.

People should be on alert for cyclones and strong gusts during thunderstorms.

