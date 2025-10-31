Weather

Widespread rain continues from Nghe An to Quang Ngai as cold air intensifies

SGGPO

Under the influence of a strengthening cold air mass, widespread rain and adverse weather are expected throughout October 31 across the Northeast region and areas from Nghe An to Quang Ngai.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF), the combination of intensified cold air and an upper-level easterly disturbance will generate moderate to heavy rains, with localized downpours and thunderstorms possible from Nghe An to Quang Ngai.

In its earlier update on the evening of October 30, the weather agency noted that the heaviest rainfall was concentrated between Nghe An Province and Hue City.

Current forecasts show that the area of bad weather is expanding across the Central region.

As of early this morning, cold air covered the Northeastern region, bringing scattered rain and strong winds. At Bach Long Vi Station, gusts were recorded at category 6.

Meteorologists predict that the cold air will continue to strengthen throughout October 31, extending its influence over the North Central region, then spreading westward to the northwestern and central parts of the Central region.

Light rain persists overnight in Hanoi as cold air moves South on October 31. (Photo:SGGP/ Phuc Hau)

On October 31, the Northeastern region will see widespread rain caused by the interaction between the cold air mass and easterly winds. The North and North Central regions will remain cool, with mountainous areas turning chilly. In Hanoi, light rain and cold conditions are expected, with lows ranging from 19–21 degrees Celsius, and temperatures in the Northern mountainous areas dropping below 17 degrees Celsius.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

widespread rain adverse weather from Nghe An to Quang Ngai cold air mass

