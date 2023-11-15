Widespread heavy rains continue to hit South Central coastal provinces

Prolonged heavy rains and risks related to landslides and flash floods forced students in the south-central coastal province of Ninh Thuan to stay home from school on November 15.

The Department of Education and Training of Ninh Thuan Province asked its divisions in districts and cities to connect with students’ parents to ensure their safety, regularly monitor the weather development, and coordinate with the functional departments to take measures for heavy rains and flood prevention and control in accordance with regulations.

They must conduct inspections of infrastructures, notably works under construction, teaching equipment, laboratories, and practice rooms in schools; and have an evacuation plan in place before a flood occurs to help prevent injuries and property damage.

The functional forces have assigned key officials and working teams to inspect flood prevention and control work in the province, especially in remote mountainous areas and low-lying areas.

Rains have continued to lash the province in the past 24 hours with the volume of rainfall that is forecast to reach 5-25 mm. Water levels in streams and rivers are below alert level 1.

According to the Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting in the southern central region, Khanh Hoa Province has continuously received moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with locally very heavy rains from November 14-17. Rain accumulation ranges from 150-250mm, some places reaching over 300 mm.

The People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Provinces asked the provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue, departments, and the People’s Committees of districts, towns, and cities to conduct inspections of areas with high potential to suffer damages due to floods, flashfloods, landslides to have emergency prevention and response plan.