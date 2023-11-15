Thua Thien-Hue: Over 2,000 people forced to relocate away from floodplains

Reservoirs in Thua Thien – Hue Provinces opened floodgates in the morning of November 15 to reduce water levels after prolonged heavy rains caused severe flooding in low-lying areas in Hue City and districts.

Accordingly, the water flow from Ta Trach, Huong Dien, and Binh Dien hydropower reservoirs to downstream areas stood at 1,930 cubic meters per second, 1,519 cubic meters per second, and 1,720 cubic meters per second, respectively.

The water level in the Huong River exceeded alert level III at 0.66 meters while in the Bo River, it was under alert level III at 0.24 meters.

A section of the National Highway 1A passing through Loc Tri Commune of Phu Loc District was submerged from 0.3 meters to 0.35 meters, causing local traffic disruption. The functional forces launched warning signs in areas where water levels have risen by one meter.

The local authorities have asked around 2,280 residents in lowlands and flood-prone areas in Hue City, Nam Dong, Phu Loc, and Phong Dien districts to relocate to safer grounds to escape flooding.

On the morning of November 15, the police of An Cuu and Vy Da wards in Hue City used boats for emergency transport of a pregnant woman to a hospital for giving birth and an elderly man to the emergency room.

Digital Transformation Week which is scheduled to take place on November 16-17 in Thua Thien-Hue Province has been temporarily halted due to heavy and continuous rainfall, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh said.

According to the Thua Thien Hue Hydrometeorological Station, the province will continuously witness heavy rains and scattered thunderstorms. The total rainfall will be between 180 mm and 350 mm while other places could receive a level up to 500 mm. Under the effect of prolonged heavy rains, the province is now experiencing winds gusting to level 9, with 2.5-to-4-meter high waves and rough sea. The water level on the rivers reached alert level 2 to alert 3.

Students at all levels in the province were forced to stay at home to ensure their safety starting on November 15 due to long-lasting rains causing widespread flooding.

Images of floods in Thua Thien - Hue Province: