Weather

Southern provinces may see thunderstorms on September 5

SGGPO

Southern provinces, the Central Highlands and parts of the Central region may see scattered thunderstorms on September 5.

Experts from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting on September 3 provided an initial assessment of weather conditions expected on September 5, the opening day of the new school year, in the Southern region and other parts of the country.

According to the center, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely across the Southern region, the Central Highlands, the South-Central coast and the area from Quang Tri Province to Hue City from the afternoon into the evening of September 5.

In the Northern region and the area from Thanh Hoa to Ha Tinh, thunderstorms are expected mainly in isolated locations. The weather is forecast to be hot and muggy, with temperatures generally ranging from 32 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius, and exceeding 35 degrees Celsius in some places.

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Illustrative photo: SGGP/ T.H.

The Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Center forecasts that the Southern region will continue to experience showers and thunderstorms from September 4 to September 6, mainly in the afternoon.

The areas expected to receive the most rain include Lam Dong, Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai and Tay Ninh. The Southwestern region is expected to see mainly light rain, with moderate rain occurring in some localized areas.

Despite the showers and thunderstorms, daytime conditions across the South will remain sunny, with maximum temperatures generally ranging from 32 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

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September 5 school opening day thunderstorms the Southern region Ho Chi Minh City Central Highlands Central region heavy rain

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