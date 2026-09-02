Typhoon Saudel brings hot weather to Northern, Central regions

At 4 a.m. on September 2, typhoon Saudel was located over the waters northeast of the northern East Sea, packing winds of level 8 (62–74 km/h) with gusts of level 10 (89–102 km/h), and moving northeastward at around 15 km/h.

Typhoon Saudel’s center on the morning of September 2 and its forecast track change from September 3. (Source: National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting)

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, over the next 24 hours, the typhoon is forecast to continue moving northeast while maintaining its intensity at Level 8, with gusts reaching Level 10. From the morning of September 3, it may turn west-northwest before shifting west-southwest and gradually weakening into a tropical depression over the waters southeast of Guangdong Province, China.

Although the typhoon is not expected to make landfall in Vietnam, its circulation is affecting weather conditions in the Northern and Central regions, bringing hot weather.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, on September 2, hot weather, locally severe, is forecast across the Northern region and areas from Thanh Hoa to northern Quang Tri Province. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 35-37 degrees Celsius, with some places exceeding 37 degrees Celsius, while minimum humidity will range from 40 percent to 45 percent.

On September 3, the heat is forecast to expand from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang City and eastern Quang Ngai Province. Maximum temperatures will generally range from 35 to 37 degrees Celsius, with some areas exceeding 37 degrees Celsius. Minimum humidity is expected to be 50 percent - 55 percent. Hot weather in central Vietnam may persist until around September 4.

In the Northern region, hot weather will occur locally, with maximum temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius in some areas.

According to the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Station, rainfall is expected to ease across southern Vietnam on September 2. The region will see plenty of sunshine during the day, with maximum temperatures generally ranging from 31 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rain is possible in Lam Dong Province and northern Dong Nai City.

In Ho Chi Minh City, dry weather is forecast for the evening of September 2, when outdoor activities and fireworks displays are scheduled to take place.

By Phuc Van—Translated by Kim Khanh