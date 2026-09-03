Weather

Typhoon No. 5 moves inland, no longer threatens Vietnam

SGGPO

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said on the afternoon of September 3 that typhoon No. 5, Saudel, had moved inland over southeastern Fujian Province, China, and no longer posed a direct threat to Vietnam.

At 1 p.m. on September 3, the typhoon’s center was located at approximately 24.5 degrees North latitude and 116.3 degrees East longitude. Maximum sustained winds near the center reached Force 8, with gusts up to Force 10. The storm was moving northwest at 10-15 kilometers per hour.

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Typhoon No. 5 over inland Fujian Province, China, on the afternoon of September 3. Source: National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting

Over the next 24 hours, the typhoon is forecast to turn west-southwest and move at around 10 kilometers per hour. It is expected to weaken into a tropical depression and then a low-pressure area over inland areas of northeastern Guangdong Province, China.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said that typhoon No. 5 has ceased to pose a direct threat to Vietnam.

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Satellite image of cloud activity over the northern East Sea on the afternoon of September 3. Source: Satellite cloud monitoring by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology

As the typhoon moves away, hot weather will persist in many parts of the country. Northern Vietnam, except Quang Ninh and Lang Son, is forecast to experience widespread heat on September 4, with highs of 35-36 degrees Celsius. Temperatures are expected to ease on September 5.

In the Central region, widespread heat is forecast on September 4 from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang and in eastern Quang Ngai, with temperatures exceeding 36 degrees Celsius in some areas. From September 5, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the evening and at night from Quang Tri to Hue and along the south-central coast.

Meteorological and hydrological experts said that Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region will be sunny but not excessively hot on September 4 and September 5, with highs of 30-34 degrees Celsius. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening, with locally heavy rain possible.

Meanwhile, Hanoi is forecast to experience hot, sunny weather on September 4 and September 5, with no rain at night and temperatures reaching around 36 degrees Celsius.

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By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Typhoon No. 5 tropical depression hot weather heatwave National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting

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