El Niño-driven drought to bring warmer to Ho Chi Minh City, Southern region

El Niño is driving up temperatures and cutting rainfall across Southern Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, this September. Despite a drop in overall precipitation, meteorologists warn heavy downpours could still strike early in the month.

The Southern region is forecast to receive below-average rainfall in September. (The image was generated using AI)

The Southern region is bracing for higher temperatures and lower rainfall than average throughout September as El Niño continues to intensify, according to forecasts from the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center and the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Average temperatures across the Southern region are expected to rise 1–2 degrees Celsius above multi-year averages, with Dong Nai and Ca Mau recording the highest spikes.

In Ho Chi Minh City, temperatures will hover 1–1.5 degrees Celsius above normal, with northwestern areas potentially seeing increases of up to 2 degrees Celsius.

Alongside rising heat, rainfall across the Southern area will drop significantly. Dong Nai and Ca Mau are facing precipitation deficits of 50–70 mm, showing a 10–20 percent decline, while Ho Chi Minh City expects a reduction of 10–50 mm, stretching to 60–80 mm in central and northern parts.

Despite the overall monthly decline, heavy downpours remain likely during the first half of September.

Nationwide, September rainfall in the Northern region and provinces from Thanh Hoa to Ha Tinh will drop 20–40 percent below historical averages, while the Southern area will see a 5–15 percent decline.

Conversely, the Central Highlands region is projected to receive 10–20 percent more rainfall than usual, with other areas remaining near average levels.

By Phuc Hau—Translated by Kim Khanh