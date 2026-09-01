Weather

Proactive measures urged as Dong Nai River levels rise, flooding looms

SGGPO

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned at noon on September 1 that water levels on the Dong Nai River are continuing to rise, posing a risk of flooding and riverbank erosion.

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Dong Nai River (Photo: National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting)

As of the morning of September 1, the water level on the Dong Nai River at the Ta Lai station stood at 112.11 meters, 0.11 meters above Alert Level 1. The water level is continuing to rise and remains above Alert Level 1.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned that over the next 24 hours, the water level at Ta Lai station is expected to remain above Alert Level 1, bringing a risk of flooding in low-lying areas along the river as well as erosion of riverbanks and stream banks across the Dong Nai River basin in Dong Nai City.

Rising river levels could affect waterway traffic, aquaculture, agricultural production, people’s daily lives, and socio-economic activities.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the Central Highlands and Southeastern region are expected to experience showers and thunderstorms on the afternoon and evening of September 1. The rain will be scattered, with rainfall generally ranging from 10- 30 mm, while some areas could receive more than 60mm.

Meanwhile, weather conditions in the Northern region are expected to become drier on September 1, with widespread hot weather forecast, except in Dien Bien, Lai Chau and Son La provinces.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Dong Nai River water level Alert Level 1

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