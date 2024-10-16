Wedding tourism need be professionalised: Insiders

With its advantages in unique natural and cultural resources, along with attractive event organisation costs, Vietnam is gradually emerging as a wedding destination worldwide.

With its advantages in unique natural and cultural resources, along with attractive event organisation costs, Vietnam is gradually emerging as a wedding destination worldwide, especially after many super-rich couples from India have chosen Vietnam for their lavish events.

Wedding of a foreign couple held at JW Mariott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa. (Photo: JW Mariott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa)

However, to compete with countries in the region that have been ahead of Vietnam for years in the wedding tourism sector such as Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore, the tourism industry has a long way to go, according to insiders.

The Destination Wedding Global Market Report 2023 indicates that the global wedding market has been experiencing impressive growth at approximately 32.8 percent annually.

Although it is still a relatively niche market, wedding tourism has considerable potential to bring significant benefits to Vietnam, as the clientele choosing this option typically consists of wealthy individuals. These couples often bring a large number of guests who use accommodation, dining, and shopping services at the chosen wedding destinations over several days. Many are also willing to extend their stay for a more comprehensive travel experience.

Not only is Vietnam beginning to attract wealthy couples from around the world for their weddings, but locations with advantages in scenery, climate, infrastructure, and services such as Phu Quoc, Quang Ninh, Da Nang, Phan Thiet, and Nha Trang have also become choices preferred by rich and famous individuals in the country. This demonstrates that Vietnam has ample potential to create dream weddings.

However, experts said that for wedding tourism to truly become a "golden goose" for Vietnam, more preparations and innovative approaches are needed.

At a seminar themed “Development Trends of Wedding-Related Tourism in Vietnam” organised by the Institute of Tourism Development Research (ITDR), Nguyen Quang Vinh, head of the ITDR’s research project, noted that while wedding tourism could be a key factor in establishing Vietnam as an international destination, it has not received sufficient focus over the years.

To compete with renowned wedding destinations like Phuket (Thailand), Bali (Indonesia), and others, Vietnam's tourism sector needs thorough research and evaluation of the current state and development trends of wedding tourism to devise appropriate strategies for promotion, Vinh said, adding that those choosing this option are willing to spend significantly on this important event in their life, but they are also very demanding, with high requirements for quality and creativity in the services provided.

Notably, Vietnam still lacks professional wedding planners who are capable of providing comprehensive consulting and planning services, as well as a cohesive ecosystem for wedding tourism. In fact, many international couples choosing Vietnam as their wedding destinations often rely on foreign suppliers for organising, providing services, food, attire, and staffing.

According to Dr. Dinh Duc Quang from APEC Mandala Wyndham Mui Ne (Binh Thuan), the wedding tourism market in Vietnam is still dependent on a few source markets, such as India and the Middle East. The segment of high-spending customers who stay for extended periods still represents a small proportion of the market, and domestic wedding tourism has yet to be activated effectively.

To address these bottlenecks, Associate Professor Dr. Pham Hong Long, head of the Department of Tourism Studies at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under the Vietnam National University - Hanoi, stressed the need for specific research on potential wedding tourism markets such as India, China, and the Republic of Korea so as to develop appropriate products that take into account the unique cultural and culinary characteristics of weddings in each country.

Additionally, attention should be paid to stepping up promotion activities through various channels, particularly social media, by showcasing weddings of international couples in Vietnam; establishing competitive and reasonable pricing for wedding planning services; and enhancing collaboration among wedding tourism destinations both domestically and internationally, stated Long.

