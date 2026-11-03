Water management must be based on entire river basins, expert says

Vietnam needs basin-wide water management, early forecasting and flexible salinity control measures to prepare for drought and water shortages linked to a strong El Niño expected in late 2026 and early 2027.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, climate change and a very strong El Niño are expected in late 2026 and early 2027, increasing the risk of drought and water shortages in the Central Highlands, South Central region, Southern region and possibly Northern region.

Chairman Nguyen Quoc Dung of the Vietnam National Committee of Large Dams and Water Resources Development (VNCOLD)

Speaking to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Chairman Nguyen Quoc Dung of the Vietnam National Committee of Large Dams and Water Resources Development (VNCOLD) discussed response measures.

To address water shortages, water resource management should be viewed on the scale of entire river basins rather than administrative boundaries, he said. Water resources are interconnected between upstream and downstream areas, reservoirs, irrigation systems and water users. Fragmented management by localities without coordination would reduce the effectiveness of water regulation.

Proactive planning requires early forecasts to estimate water availability, demand and storage capacity in each area. These forecasts must be translated into specific plans for water intake, storage, distribution and infrastructure operations rather than waiting until reservoirs run low, canals dry up or saltwater intrusion becomes severe.

For the Mekong Delta, Chairman Nguyen Quoc Dung said the focus should shift from completely blocking salinity to controlling and adapting to it. Irrigation sluices should be operated to retain freshwater in canals and waterways and prevent salinity intrusion when necessary. Gates can be opened to take in water when salinity levels are suitable. He said systems should not be closed mechanically, but managed to maintain natural water flow for most of the time.

According to the Chairman of the Vietnam National Committee of Large Dams and Water Resources Development, water can also be stored in suitable river and canal sections. Some localities have previously built temporary dams on dead-end rivers to block salinity and preserve freshwater for production and daily use. However, such solutions must be tailored to local terrain, water flow conditions, water quality and demand.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has submitted a report to the Prime Minister regarding preparations for the impacts of the 2026–2027 El Niño event. The report recommends prioritizing resources within the 2026–2031 medium-term plan for the construction, upgrading, and repair of irrigation infrastructure and rural domestic water supply systems in high-risk areas. It also calls for providing support to households for the collection, storage, and safe treatment of water. Furthermore, the Ministry has urged local authorities to proactively develop response plans tailored to various meteorological, hydrological, and water-resource scenarios. This includes conducting regular inventories of water resources, adjusting water distribution strategies, and optimizing the operation of reservoirs. Measures such as dredging water intakes and canals, enhancing water storage capacity, installing temporary pumping stations, and implementing water-saving irrigation techniques should be deployed to ensure readiness for the 2026–2027 dry season.

Projects such as the Cai Lon-Cai Be, Ninh Quoi, Xuan Hoa and Vung Liem salinity-control sluices have shown that proactive gate operations combined with salinity forecasts can help retain freshwater and protect production. Their effectiveness, however, depends on water availability and coordinated system-wide operations.

VNCOLD Chairman Nguyen Quoc Dung noted that several irrigation systems have adopted monitoring technologies. The Bac Hung Hai irrigation system in northern Vietnam uses water-level and water-quality monitoring, cameras and modernized gate controls, helping operators manage irrigation and drought response more effectively.

Similar approaches are being implemented in southern irrigation systems, including the East Cu Chi irrigation system, which delivers water from Dau Tieng Reservoir to Ho Chi Minh City, as well as projects in Quang Ngai Province. He said Vietnam should continue leveraging domestic scientists and businesses to develop technologies, equipment and operational solutions.

He also stressed the need to ensure funding for irrigation systems and emergency drought and salinity-response measures. For irrigation systems that rely on pumping stations, support mechanisms for emergency pumping costs during drought, water shortages or saltwater intrusion are necessary.

When water levels fall, gravity-fed sluices can no longer take in water, forcing operators to deploy temporary or relay pumping systems, increasing electricity and fuel costs. Appropriate support mechanisms would make emergency response measures easier to implement, Mr. Nguyen Quoc Dung said.

October records highest temperatures in 65 years The average temperature across Vietnam in October this year reached 26.3 degrees Celsius, 1.74 degrees Celsius above the long-term average for the same period, marking the highest level recorded since observations began in 1961, according to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on the afternoon of November 2. Average temperatures in most regions nationwide were 1 degrees Celsius–2 degrees Celsius above the long-term average during the month. The northern region recorded larger deviations of 2 degrees Celsius–3 degrees Celsius, while some areas in southern Vietnam were 0.5 degrees Celsius–1 degrees Celsius above the average. From November 2026 to January 2027, El Niño is forecast to reach very strong intensity, with a 96 percent probability. In November, average temperatures nationwide are expected to remain 1 degrees Celsius–2degrees Celsius above the long-term average. The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology also reported that 61 weather stations nationwide recorded daily absolute maximum temperatures that matched or exceeded historical records for the same period. Meanwhile, 98 stations registered monthly average temperatures at or above historical records, including 87 stations in the Northern region.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan