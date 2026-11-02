Over VND27 trillion approved for Can Tho 2 Bridge, its access roads

Deputy Minister of Construction Pham Minh Ha has signed a decision approving the investment policy for the construction of Can Tho 2 Bridge and its approach roads on both sides.

An artist’s impression of Can Tho 2 Bridge

The project will span approximately 17.6 kilometers, connecting the My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway at the Cha Va interchange in Vinh Long Province with the Can Tho – Hau Giang Expressway at the IC2 interchange in Can Tho City.

The main bridge section will be approximately 870 meters long and feature a cable-stayed design with a steel truss girder. It will accommodate road traffic on the upper deck and railway traffic on the lower deck.

The expressway section will have six lanes, with no emergency stopping lanes, and a design speed of 100 kilometers per hour.

The railway section will feature double tracks with a gauge of more than 1.4 meters. The design speed will be 120 kilometers per hour for freight trains and 160 kilometers per hour for passenger trains.

Other road sections and bridges along the route will also have six traffic lanes, together with two emergency stopping lanes, and a design speed of 100 kilometers per hour.

The project has an estimated total investment of more than VND27 trillion (US$1.05 billion), sourced from the central government budget. Construction is expected to begin in 2027, with the entire project scheduled for completion and commissioning after approximately five years of construction.

The project aims to gradually complete the eastern North-South Expressway and the Ho Chi Minh City–Can Tho railway line in accordance with approved plans.

Related News Construction on Can Tho 2 Bridge access roads scheduled to begin in 2027

By Chau Hao - Translated by Kim Khanh