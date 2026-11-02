National

Over VND27 trillion approved for Can Tho 2 Bridge, its access roads

SGGP

Deputy Minister of Construction Pham Minh Ha has signed a decision approving the investment policy for the construction of Can Tho 2 Bridge and its approach roads on both sides.

img-3349-1491-794.jpeg
An artist’s impression of Can Tho 2 Bridge

The project will span approximately 17.6 kilometers, connecting the My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway at the Cha Va interchange in Vinh Long Province with the Can Tho – Hau Giang Expressway at the IC2 interchange in Can Tho City.

The main bridge section will be approximately 870 meters long and feature a cable-stayed design with a steel truss girder. It will accommodate road traffic on the upper deck and railway traffic on the lower deck.

The expressway section will have six lanes, with no emergency stopping lanes, and a design speed of 100 kilometers per hour.

The railway section will feature double tracks with a gauge of more than 1.4 meters. The design speed will be 120 kilometers per hour for freight trains and 160 kilometers per hour for passenger trains.

Other road sections and bridges along the route will also have six traffic lanes, together with two emergency stopping lanes, and a design speed of 100 kilometers per hour.

The project has an estimated total investment of more than VND27 trillion (US$1.05 billion), sourced from the central government budget. Construction is expected to begin in 2027, with the entire project scheduled for completion and commissioning after approximately five years of construction.

The project aims to gradually complete the eastern North-South Expressway and the Ho Chi Minh City–Can Tho railway line in accordance with approved plans.

Related News
By Chau Hao - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Can Tho 2 Bridge access roads Vinh Long Can Tho

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn