An Giang proposes recognizing Phu Quoc Special Zone as Special Economic Zone

On October 30, at the 7th session of the 11th An Giang Provincial People's Council, delegates unanimously passed a resolution on the project proposing the recognition of Phu Quoc Special Zone as a special economic zone.

Construction underway for APEC 2027 infrastructure in Phu Quoc Special Zone

The proposed scope for recognition covers the entire administrative boundary of Phu Quoc Special Zone, with a natural land area of 575.29 square kilometers, excluding Tho Chau Special Zone, associated with the sea area surrounding the main island and the islands belonging to Phu Quoc according to approved planning, boundary dossiers, and determined authority.

Following the passage of the resolution, the An Giang Provincial People's Council assigned the Provincial People's Committee to complete the dossier, submit it to the Ministry of Finance for appraisal in accordance with regulations, and carry out subsequent steps for submission to the Government for consideration and recognition.

According to the An Giang Provincial People's Committee, the formulation of the project aims to concretize Party policies on marine economic development, tourism, and local governance model innovation, gradually transforming Phu Quoc into a new growth pole and an internationally competitive center for high-end ecotourism and beach resorts capable of hosting major international events.

At the 7th session of the 11th An Giang Provincial People's Council

Phu Quoc has already established an ecosystem for tourism, services, international aviation infrastructure, and maritime connectivity, attracting substantial investment capital.

During the 2021–2025 period, total social investment capital reached approximately VND114.828 trillion (US$4.5 billion), while total retail sales of goods and services hit about VND198.512 trillion. By the end of 2025, the population of Phu Quoc Special Zone reached over 179,000 people.

In 2025, Phu Quoc welcomed more than 8.2 million visitors, including over 1.8 million international arrivals. Construction projects serving APEC 2027 are currently underway and are expected to generate additional development momentum for Phu Quoc upon completion.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh