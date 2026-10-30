Long Thanh airport set to begin commercial operations on December 24

In its initial phase, the airport is expected to handle 366 flights per week, including 322 domestic and 44 international services.

Construction work is being expedited to complete the passenger terminal. (Photo: SGGP)

Long Thanh International Airport is expected to begin commercial operations at midnight on December 24, 2026, according to a notice recently sent by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to the Dong Nai city People’s Committee.

ACV has asked the city to direct relevant agencies and units to coordinate with and support the corporation in completing preparations within their respective responsibilities and authority, ensuring a smooth and safe launch.

In its initial phase, the airport is expected to handle up to 366 flights per week, including 322 domestic and 44 international services.

Domestic carriers will gradually introduce operations at the new airport. Vietnam Airlines is expected to operate the Long Thanh-Hanoi route and several international services, while Vietjet Air plans to run domestic routes linking Long Thanh with major economic and tourism centres across the country.

Flight allocations and operational plans are being developed through coordination among management agencies, airport operators and airlines. The process takes into account slot coordination parameters and operating schedules at both Long Thanh and Tan Son Nhat International Airport, while ensuring compliance with relevant regulations, international air service agreements and actual conditions.

Many international airlines have also expressed interest in and support for operating services at Long Thanh, ACV said.

Vietnamplus