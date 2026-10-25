Rising car parking fees leave Hanoi residents struggling to find spaces

After Hanoi adjusted parking service fees on October 15, many residents in the inner city have had to weigh convenience against cost in their daily lives, accepting more distant parking locations to save money.

Hanoi’s new parking fees take effect on October 15. (Photo: SGGP)

Nguyen Duc Tuan, 39, a resident of Cua Nam Ward, said he used to park his car near home for convenience. However, following the fee increase, his family was forced to look for a parking space farther away to cut costs.

Parking farther from home saves some money, but it takes more time. On rainy days, when he gets home late or has unexpected errands, retrieving the car becomes more inconvenient. If he chooses a space near home, the cost is higher, so he has to weigh expenses against convenience in my daily life.

A reporter from SGGP found that demand for car parking in Hanoi’s inner city is growing, while the space allocated for static traffic infrastructure, including parking facilities, remains insufficient.

Office workers in central areas are also feeling the pressure of rising parking costs. Lan Hoa, 27, who works for a company on Ly Thuong Kiet Street, said the shortage of parking spaces near her workplace had forced her to park more than 500 meters away.

Parking far from the office is inconvenient, especially on rainy days or when she has to work late. But switching to a parking lot closer to the company could significantly increase the cost. She hopes more affordable parking facilities will become available.

Under Decision No. 5794/QD-UBND issued by the Hanoi People’s Committee, a new parking fee schedule took effect on October 15 for parking facilities using roadways and sidewalks temporarily and funded by the state budget.

The decision significantly increased parking fees in many areas of Hanoi, with rates for cars, motorbikes, and bicycles more than doubling in some locations. The Hanoi People’s Committee said the adjustment aims to improve the management and use of roadways and sidewalks and help regulate traffic demand.

The new fee schedule applies only to parking facilities within the scope specified in the decision. It does not automatically apply to all privately operated parking lots, apartment buildings, or shopping malls.

Car parking fees in central Hanoi have risen since October 15, more than doubling in some areas. (Photo: SGGP)

Parking fees adjusted upward: In the core urban area, including Nguyen Xi, Dinh Le, Ly Thai To, Tran Hung Dao, Ly Thuong Kiet, Hai Ba Trung, Hang Duong, Hang Dao, Hang Ngang, Hang Giay, Phu Doan, and Quan Su streets, the fee for parking cars with up to nine seats for a 60-minute session has increased from VND30,000 (US$1.16) to VND50,000 (US$1.94). Monthly passes for daytime parking have risen from VND3 million (US$116.12) to VND4.8 million (US$186), while passes covering both day and night have increased from VND4 million (US$155) to VND6 million (US$232). In other streets within Ring Road 1, the fee for parking cars has risen from VND25,000 to VND45,000 per 60-minute session. In the area between Ring Roads 1 and 2, the rate has increased from VND20,000 to VND35,000 per session; between Ring Roads 2 and 3, it has risen from VND15,000 to VND25,000 per session. In areas between Ring Roads 3 and 4 and other remaining areas, monthly contracts for parking cars both day and night have increased from VND900,000 to VND2 million, a 2.2-fold rise. Monthly fees for overnight parking have doubled from VND500,000 to VND1 million. Bicycle and motorbike parking fees have also increased across the city. Daytime rates per session have risen from VND5,000 to VND10,000; nighttime rates from VND8,000 to VND15,000; and rates covering both day and night from VND12,000 to VND25,000. Monthly bicycle and motorbike parking passes in the core urban area have increased from VND120,000 to VND250,000, while rates in other areas have risen to VND200,000 per month. (Excerpt from Decision No. 5794/QD-UBND issued by the Hanoi People’s Committee)

By Tien Cuong – Translated By Kim Khanh