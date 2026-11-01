Resettlement for disaster-hit residents being accelerated in Gia Lai

Trillions of Vietnamese dong have been allocated by Gia Lai Province for 16 projects to stabilize more than 1,000 households affected by natural disasters, with new resettlement areas being developed from the highlands to the coast.

Following the historic storms and floods that struck in late 2025, Gia Lai Province earmarked thousands of billions of Vietnamese dong to review and implement 16 projects and relocation plans, providing urgent resettlement and stability for more than 1,000 households living in disaster-prone areas.

By the end of October 2026, 129 of the 207 Jrai households in flood-prone areas of Ia Tul Commune, Gia Lai Province, had moved into safe new homes. Photo: SGGP

From lands once battered by floods and storms, a series of resettlement sites is gradually taking shape, creating new living spaces for residents affected by mountain landslides, storm surges, and flooding.

Since July and August, across Gia Lai Province from the highlands to coastal areas, hundreds of officials, soldiers, and construction workers have been racing against time to build new homes for disaster-affected residents.

At the resettlement project for disaster-prone communities in the Ia Tul highlands, 219 soldiers from the Gia Lai Provincial Military Command have been helping residents dismantle old houses and rebuild new homes.

The site will provide permanent housing for 207 households that regularly face flooding. Notably, all homes are being built in the traditional stilt-house style of the Jrai ethnic group, ensuring compatibility with local customs while preserving the cultural identity of mountain communities.

Along the coast, resettlement areas for residents affected by storm surges and land erosion are also gradually taking shape. Rows of bright red-tiled roofs are rising one after another, offering hope for a safer, more stable, and more peaceful future for communities living in disaster-prone areas.

The resettlement area for residents displaced by landslides on Mount Cam in Cat Tien Commune, Gia Lai Province, is gradually taking shape, with newly built homes offering safe and sturdy shelter.

Soldiers remain stationed on-site, racing to help Jrai residents in Ia Tul Commune rebuild their homes before the storm and rainy season.

Each beam and column is being rapidly assembled to form roofs in the traditional Jrai architectural style.

Soldiers march to the construction site to join Jrai residents in building new homes before the rainy and flood season.

Electricians connect power lines to bring electricity and lighting to new Jrai homes in the flood-safe resettlement area of Ia Tul Commune.

Construction workers plaster the walls of new homes for residents displaced by landslides on Ganh Mountain in De Gi Commune.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan