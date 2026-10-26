NA President sets ‘three no’s’ for APEC 2027 projects

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man inspected key projects, including the expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport, provincial road DT.975, the first section of the urban railway, APEC Boulevard and the APEC Convention Center.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man has stressed three principles for projects serving the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting 2027: no delays, no compromise on quality, and no violations.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man meets officials, workers and engineers involved in the expansion project of Phu Quoc International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

He made the remarks at a working session with An Giang provincial leaders on October 25 to review the implementation of NA Resolution No. 41/2026/QH16, which provides special mechanisms and policies to address obstacles facing projects serving the meeting in Phu Quoc special zone.

He underscored that all projects must be completed by June 30, 2027, at the latest, meeting international standards for safety, quality and aesthetics while ensuring legal compliance, transparency and the prevention of losses and wastefulness.

Accelerating implementation

The top legislator praised the Government, ministries, agencies, local authorities, investors and contractors for their efforts in implementing the projects. He also commended officials, engineers and workers at 21 construction sites and thanked local residents for supporting the projects and handing over land.

He said the legal framework was largely in place, with An Giang issuing four directives, introducing a “green channel” mechanism and applying the “six clear” approach to speed up work. Public investment disbursement had reached 69.64% of the 2026 plan, and several projects were progressing smoothly.

However, shortcomings remained, including inadequate investment preparation, changes in project locations and scale, limited capacity among some contractors and investors, and delays in relocating technical infrastructure.

The NA President urged the province to treat the June 30, 2027 deadline as a political commitment and ensure that completed projects met all requirements.

He also called for nationwide communications to raise public awareness of APEC 2027’s significance, its differences from previous editions hosted by Vietnam, and the tasks ahead. Phu Quoc authorities were asked to mobilise residents to improve the urban landscape, particularly along routes to used by international delegations.

Accountability and oversight

Regarding Resolution No. 41, NA President Tran Thanh Man said the legislature had provided the necessary mechanisms, and the provincial People’s Committee must take overall responsibility for implementation, fully and promptly implement approved policies, and avoid unnecessary administrative procedures.

He called for special cost norms and unit prices to be completed within this month, the construction acceptance inspection council to be promptly consolidated with the Ministry of Construction’s participation, and an independent safety assessment of the urban railway system before operation.

Construction completed before project approval or contract signing, particularly the APEC Convention Centre, must undergo independent inspection and acceptance before its value is recognised for payment. He warned against allowing special mechanisms to become loopholes for violations.

The top legislator also demanded transparent land valuation and auditing for land used to settle build-transfer (BT) contracts, along with strict action against corruption and abuse of special policies.

Projects should be grouped by progress and monitored using unified, regularly updated data. Those on track should move towards completion, acceptance and trial operation, aiming to finish one to two months early.

At-risk projects, including the first section of the urban railway, provincial road DT.975, APEC Boulevard, the 57-hectare embankment and land-reclamation project, two lakes and underground technical infrastructure in An Thoi, must have specific recovery plans, weekly inspections and clearly assigned responsibilities, he said.

The NA President stressed that resettlement areas must be completed first to ensure affected residents have stable accommodation equal to or better than their previous homes. Authorities should also improve housing and living conditions for workers in Phu Quoc.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc affirmed that the Government would continue directing ministries and localities to resolve obstacles promptly, ensure project quality and safety, and closely monitor progress.

Earlier on October 25, NA President Tran Thanh Man inspected key projects, including the expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport, provincial road DT.975, the first section of the urban railway, APEC Boulevard and the APEC Convention Centre.

Describing the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting 2027 as a multilateral diplomatic event of particular importance to Vietnam, he urged officials, engineers and workers to uphold responsibility and solidarity, overcome difficulties and strive to complete all project components on schedule and to the required quality standards.

VNA