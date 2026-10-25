Ten outstanding Vietnamese workers honored nationwide in 2026

A ceremony honoring 10 outstanding Vietnamese workers nationwide in 2026 was held on the evening of October 24 at the Vietnam-Soviet Friendship Labor Cultural Palace in Hanoi.

Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly, Do Van Chien speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The program, organized by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor (VGCL), aimed to promote a spirit of creativity at work and a strong commitment to contributing to national development.

Speaking at the ceremony, Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly, Do Van Chien, called on authorities at all levels, businesses, sectors and trade unions to create favorable conditions for workers to upgrade their skills, master new technologies, develop innovative ideas and improve their living standards.

He stressed that, in the new development phase, Vietnam needs to promote growth driven by productivity, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and green transition. Businesses should establish mechanisms to receive, test and scale up workers’ initiatives, ensuring that their creative contributions are recognized and that benefits are shared fairly.

Alongside building safe and civilized working environments, greater attention should be paid to housing, childcare facilities, healthcare, cultural activities, learning opportunities and support for workers transitioning to new occupations as technology changes.

The Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly urged trade unions to continue renewing their operations, listening to workers, improving workplace dialogue and providing practical support for workers’ livelihoods. The VGCL was also encouraged to consider establishing a network of outstanding workers, skilled tradespeople and innovators to facilitate training, knowledge transfer and the wider adoption of effective models.

He also called on the National Assembly to continue listening to workers’ concerns, improve the legal framework and strengthen oversight of law enforcement. The Government, ministries, agencies and local authorities were urged to pay greater attention to employment, wages, social welfare, vocational training, occupational safety and workers’ legitimate rights and interests.

Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly, Do Van Chien and President of the VGCL Nguyen Anh Tuan congratulate the 10 outstanding Vietnamese workers honoured nationwide in 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

In his opening remarks, President of the VGCL Nguyen Anh Tuan underscored the role of the workforce in boosting productivity, improving product quality, mastering technology, advancing technical innovation and ensuring occupational safety.

From a nationwide workforce of nearly 18 million, the VGCL selected 10 outstanding individuals for recognition following nominations from trade unions at various levels, news agencies and media organizations, as well as a rigorous and objective assessment process.

The honorees were recognized for outstanding achievements in applying science and technology, advancing digital transformation and innovation, overcoming difficulties, contributing to Party, State and trade union building, serving the community, and winning top honors in skills competitions.

At the ceremony, VGCL President Nguyen Anh Tuan said that, despite being on an overseas working trip, General Secretary and State President To Lam had shown his personal concern by presenting each of the 10 honorees with a portrait of President Ho Chi Minh. The gesture was intended to encourage workers to continue learning, improving their skills, pursuing innovation, and contributing to their enterprises and the country.

By Ngoc Dung – Translated by Kim Khanh