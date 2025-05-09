Water leaks from glass roofs found at Tan Son Nhat Airport's Terminal T3

A video clip circulated on social media on May 8, showing water leaks from the glass roof onto the floor of the newly inaugurated Passenger Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, Ho Chi Minh City.

The heavy rain on the evening of May 7 causes water leaks in several areas of the newly inaugurated T3 Terminal's concourse at Tan Son Nhat Airport. (Photo: SGGp/ Quoc Hung)

In the video, airport staff used plastic buckets to catch water leaking from the roof and cleaned water on the floor while passengers were walking around and sitting in the waiting area near the departure gates.

This modern terminal was just inaugurated shortly before the National Reunification holiday, making people surprised by the incident.

Earlier, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper reporters observed that floor tiles in the concourse had many cracks, with gaps between tiles without the adhesive and some tiles even broken.

The floor tiles in the concourse have many cracks. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Gaps between tiles without the adhesive

A representative from the Terminal T3 Construction Project Management Board stated that the water leak occurred on the evening of May 7 in the passenger waiting area near the departure gates.

The unit explained the incident was due to thermal shrinkage and heat exposure making materials expand.

In recent days, the intense heat has made the adhesive seals on the skylight roof loosen, leading to water leaks during heavy rains.

Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat Airport had a total investment of nearly VND11,000 billion (US$423 million), inaugurated on April 19, two months ahead of schedule.

