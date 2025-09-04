War Remnants Museum marks its 50th founding anniversary

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, presents the Traditional Flag of the City to a representative of the War Remnants Museum. (Photo: SGGP)

The ceremony was attended by Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy; Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the municipal Party Committee, Dinh Thi Thanh Thuy; Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Tran The Thuan, and others.

Established on September 4, 1975, the institution was officially named the War Remnants Museum in 1995. In 1998, the War Remnants Museum became a member of the International Network of Museums for Peace (INMP). Since then, the museum has been closely associated with a humanitarian mission, becoming a symbol of reconciliation and cultural identity for Ho Chi Minh City.

Over the course of half a century, the museum has welcomed more than 25 million visitors, with daily attendance reaching over 10,000, the majority of whom are international tourists. This underscores its remarkable appeal, transcending linguistic and cultural barriers. Currently, the museum houses more than 20,000 documents, artifacts, and audiovisual materials, many of which have been donated by veterans, journalists, and international friends.

Visitors visit War Remnants Museum. (Photo: SGGP)

In 2024, the War Remnants Museum was honored with the “Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best 2024” award by TripAdvisor, placing it among the top 1 percent of the world’s best destinations. It was also the sole representative from Vietnam to be included on this prestigious list.

On the occasion of its anniversary, the museum presents a special exhibition titled “Southern Vietnamese Cuisine during the Resistance War.” This exhibition not only showcases traditional dishes but also offers a journey back in time to gain deeper insight into the resilience, creativity, and solidarity of the Vietnamese people and soldiers during the arduous yet heroic years of wartime.

Half a century has passed since its inception as a museum preserving the memories of war; the War Remnants Museum has evolved into a cultural symbol of peace at the heart of Ho Chi Minh City. Once a place recounting pain and suffering, it now resonates with messages of love, dialogue, and sharing. On its new journey, the museum continues to affirm its role as a “bridge” between the past and the present, between Vietnam and friends across the globe, ensuring that the memories of war serve not only as a cautionary lesson but also as a spiritual foundation for fostering peace today and in the future.

HCMC's leaders visit the exhibition titled “Southern Vietnamese Cuisine during the Resistance War.” (Photo: SGGP)

Cake-making artisans participate in the “Southern Vietnamese Cuisine during the Resistance War.” exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Lam Ngo Hoang Anh, Deputy Director in charge of the War Remnants Museum, said that the museum is entering a new phase of development, with a strategic vision to become a Museum for Peace. The museum is committed to transforming the heritage of memory into a form of cultural soft power, serving as an effective channel for people-to-people diplomacy and fostering friendship among nations.

To realize this vision, the museum is focusing on two key directions:

- Strengthening international cooperation, exemplified by the signing of a partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to develop an exhibition space dedicated to the joint efforts of the two governments and peoples in overcoming the consequences of war. This stands as a vivid symbol of the reconciliation process and a shared aspiration for a peaceful world.

- Comprehensive digital transformation, ranging from automated ticketing systems and multilingual audio guides to 3D artifact digitization and an online virtual tour platform. These initiatives aim to bring the museum’s heritage closer to a global audience, ensuring that the historical narrative remains vibrant and far-reaching in the digital era.

By Thien Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh