Dong Nai welcomes large-tonnage international cargo ship to Phuoc An Port

Dong Nai Province marks a significant milestone with the arrival of a large-tonnage international cargo ship at Phuoc An Port, signifying a major development in the province's maritime infrastructure.

This morning, Phuoc An Port in Nhon Trach District of Dong Nai Province hosted a ceremony to welcome the first ship from MSC, the world’s largest shipping line, arriving from Singapore.

The arrival of the M/V MSC BEIRA IV, traveling from Singapore to Phuoc An Port, marks a strategic milestone, ushering in a new era for the port’s maritime transport and supply chain operations.

During the ceremony, General Director Truong Hoang Hai of Phuoc An Port expressed his joy and pride in receiving the inaugural MSC vessel at Phuoc An Port. He emphasized that this significant event in 2025 represents a robust commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and refining services, enabling customers to optimize their supply chains while reducing costs and time.

Furthermore, he expressed confidence that with MSC's partnership, the future of maritime trade at Phuoc An Port will be increasingly bright and promising.

By Hoang Bac – Translated by Anh Quan