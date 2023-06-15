VTV9 - Binh Dien International Women's Volleyball Cup to return in 2024

The renowned international club tournament of the Vietnam volleyball community will make its return in 2024 in Dak Lak after being postponed for a long time.

The tournament is expected to run from May 11 to May 19 at the Dak Lak provincial gymnasium.

Vice Chairwoman of Dak Lak People’s Committee, H’Yim Kdoh had a meeting with the organizer of the cup on June 13 to come up with plans to hold the tournament in the following year.

She announced that the provincial authorities will not only provide favorable conditions but also cooperate with the organizer for a successful tournament. The success of the tournament will be a great way to promote Dak Lak province’s sports industry and image.

“Our plentiful experience in holding various national and international events in various fields including sports will ensure the success of VTV 9 - Binh Dien International Women's Volleyball Cup,” she said.

The most important thing is to ensure the smooth coordination between the provincial authorities, Binh Dien Fertilizer Joint Stock Company and the Volleyball Federation of Vietnam (VFV) to bring along an exciting and popular tournament for the television viewers and the citizens of Dak Lak, she added.

According to Le Tri Truong, general secretary of VFV, the month of May is a suitable period to hold a tournament. Many renowned clubs are willing to come to Vietnam to compete in the tournament when invited.

VFV plans to invite strong clubs from various nations: Japan, USA, China, Thailand, etc.… to play matches against the top clubs of Vietnam. VFV will also participate in works related to competition expertise and the referee team. Video Challenge Eyes system will also be put into use to assure the quality and fairness of the matches.