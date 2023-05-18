VND35 billion to be given to coaches, athletes from this year's SEA Games

According to the regulations on reward, more than VND35 billion will be awarded to coaches and athletes who win any medal at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) for their efforts and commitment.

After 11 days of competition, Vietnamese athletes were successful at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

According to the Government’s Decree 152/2018/ND-CP issued on November 7, 2018 on regimes for coaches and sports athletes during the time of training and competition, authorities reward athletes VND45 million for every gold medal won, VND25 million for silver and VND20 million for bronze.

Additionally, athletes who break a SEA Games record will be awarded an additional VND 20 million.

The decree regulates that coach who directly trains athletes to make achievements at the congress will be entitled to corresponding bonuses according to regulations. Accordingly, coaches who directly train athletes to make achievements in international sports competitions with individual content are entitled to a general reward equal to that of athletes.

Coaches who directly train the team to compete in international sports competitions are entitled to a general reward equal to the reward level for winning athletes. Fewer than four athletes participate in the competition, the general reward level is for one coach while from 4 to 8 athletes participate in the competition, the general reward level is for two coaches and from 9 to 12 athletes participate in the competition, the general reward level is for 3 coaches; from 13 to 15 athletes participate in the competition, the general reward level is calculated for 4 coaches. More than 15 athletes participate in the competition, the reward level is calculated for 5 coaches.

At the same time, a coach who directly trains the team is entitled to receive 60 percent of the reward and a coach who directly trains athletes at the grassroots level before joining the team is entitled to 40 percent.

The Vietnamese sports delegation ranked first at the 32nd SEA Games as Vietnamese athletes pocketed 136 golds, 105 silvers and 118 bronzes and set 14 Games records.

Of the total expected reward of over VND35 billion, athletes of the swimming team are expected to receive a total reward of VND725 million and the team coach will get VND595 million. Track and field team athletes will capture VND1,54 billion while their coach will earn VND1,315 billion reward.

The diving team achieved the best at the 32nd SEA Games with 14 golds, 11 silvers and 5 bronzes, so the total reward for athletes is expected to be VND1,755 billion and the coach has a total reward of VND1,255 billion. Meanwhile, athletes of the Vovinam team are expected to receive a total prize of VND 1,565 billion and the team coach gets VND825 million.

The wrestling team won 13 gold medals, 4 silver medals, and one bronze, but because all are individual content competitions without team competition, the expected total reward for athletes is VND705 million and the team coaches will obtain VND705 million

The women's football team won a gold medal at the 32nd SEA Games so they will grab VND900 million and the coaches will be given VND225 million. The U22 men's football team won bronze, so the total reward for the players is VND 400 million and the coaches are expected to receive a total of VND100 million.