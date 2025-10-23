Vietnam’s stock market welcomes new opportunities following FTSE upgrade

The Securities Journalists Club of Vietnam held its October Securities Dialogue under the theme “New Money, New Goods, and Opportunities in Emerging Markets” on the morning of October 23 in Hanoi.

The event gathered numerous experts, policymakers, business leaders, and representatives from securities companies.

Speaking at the dialogue, Ms. Nguyen Lan Huong, Chairwoman of the Securities Journalists Club of Vietnam, noted that on October 18, FTSE Russell officially upgraded Vietnam’s stock market from “Frontier” to “Secondary Emerging Market.” She described the move as a positive development that opens up opportunities to attract more professional foreign capital inflows into Vietnam’s market.

According to Ms. Nguyen Lan Huong, foreign exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have already allocated around VND44 trillion (nearly US$2 billion) to the Vietnamese market. However, significant potential remains untapped — with the VN30 basket alone estimated to have about $44 billion in room for investment and the broader market about $98 billion yet to be explored.

Addressing the event, Mr. Bui Hoang Hai, Vice Chairman of the State Securities Commission (SSC), said that in the coming time, the Ministry of Finance and SSC would continue to remove barriers for foreign investors, such as eliminating the prefunding mechanism and reducing foreign exchange risks. At the same time, authorities will encourage foreign-invested enterprises (FDIs) to list their shares, thereby enriching the market with higher-quality securities.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Viet Ha, a representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE), emphasized the importance of upgrading technological infrastructure and enhancing the sustainable development of listed companies to ensure investors — both domestic and international — have access to transparent and high-quality products.

On the bond market, Mr. Nguyen Anh Phong, Chairman of the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), said that HNX is working with the State Treasury to build technological infrastructure and improve the yield curve, thereby helping the Government mobilize capital more effectively. He added that HNX will also accelerate the development of derivatives, corporate bonds, carbon credit trading, and particularly a stock market segment dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Meanwhile, Mr. Pham Luu Hung of SSI Securities Corporation proposed introducing tax incentives for investment funds, improving the legal framework to allow foreign investors to place orders through global securities firms, and developing foreign exchange risk-hedging tools. He also recommended loosening listing requirements for technology firms, startups, and innovation-driven enterprises to foster a more dynamic and inclusive market.

By Ha Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan