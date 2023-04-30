10th Southern Folk Cake Festival opens in Can Tho

The 10th Southern Folk Cake Festival themed “Preserving and promoting the value of Southern traditional cakes” opened in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 29.

In spite of the hot weather, thousands of local people and visitors flocked to the city’s square in Binh Thuy District to attend the festival.

The event attracts more than 300 display booths and 160 bakers from 27 units and organizations of provinces and cities, including Hau Giang, Tien Giang, Vinh Long, Tra Vinh, Bac Lieu, Soc Trang, Ben Tre, An Giang, Dong Thap, Binh Thuan, Can Tho and others.

The festival is a chance for gastronomers to enjoy a wide range of local specialties and delicious cakes and performances of traditional cake making of localities in the country.

The annual Southern folk cake festival aims to preserve and highlight traditional cuisines and cultural activities and promote tourism and the cultural potential of Southern Vietnam.

Southern traditional cakes are made from the main ingredients of rice and glutinous rice featuring the distinctive flavors and specific cultural values of the Southern people.

The event also includes a series of cultural and sports activities, such as tourism promotional programs, don ca tai tu (southern amateur music), performances of traditional cake making, and folk games.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City Nguyen Thuc Hien said that the Southern Folk Cake Festival has become an important tourism event with the goal of preserving and promoting the cultural values of Vietnam’s cuisine and traditional cakes of the southern region. It is also an opportunity to honor bakers, boost the production process of folk cakes, and promote Can Tho tourism.

The 10th Southern Folk Cake Festival 2023 will run until May 2.