VinFast launches e-car factory in Ha Tinh

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (fourth from right) and representatives of Vingroup press button to kick off construction of the VinFast e-car factory in Ha Tinh Province.

The VinFast electric car factory, in Vung Ang Economic Zone in Ky Anh Town of the central province of Ha Tinh, was officially launched on Sunday (December 8), expected to bring transformative benefits to the region and the industry.

Phase 1 has a designed production capacity of 300,000 vehicles per year, expandable to 600,000 in later phases and aims to create up to 15,000 jobs. The factory's construction, set on over 36 hectares, is projected to be completed by July 2025, achieving a world record for speed in automobile factory construction.

The project, invested by Vinhomes Ha Tinh Industrial Park Investment Joint Stock Company (VHIZ Ha Tinh) and leased to VinFast, signifies the ecosystem-driven development under the Vingroup umbrella. It highlights the strategic role of industrial infrastructure and green transport innovation in Vietnam's economic and social development.

According to the plan, the VinFast Ha Tinh factory will inaugurate phase 1 in July 2025, just eight months after the project was launched.

VNA