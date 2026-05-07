Viettel showcases Vietnam’s defense industry at SAHA 2026

Viettel Group has introduced 73 high-tech products at the International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition (SAHA 2026) in Türkiye, marking the first participation of a Vietnamese company at the event.

The SAHA 2026 is taking place from May 5 to May 9 in Istanbul, Türkiye, bringing together more than 1,700 enterprises from 120 countries, including major defense corporations, government and military agencies, and research and development centers.

At SAHA 2026, Viettel High Tech has introduced an ecosystem of 73 high-tech products across eight key sectors. Photo: VTM

At the exhibition, Viettel High Tech, a subsidiary of Viettel Group, is showcasing an ecosystem of 73 high-tech products across eight key sectors, presenting Vietnam’s defense industry capabilities to the international market.

This marks the first time a Vietnamese enterprise has participated in and conducted business promotion activities at SAHA, highlighting the growth potential and international ambitions of Vietnam’s defense technology sector.

At SAHA 2026, Viettel represents Vietnam in the national pavilion area alongside countries such as the UAE, Slovakia and Azerbaijan, and among leading global defense brands including Roketsan, Edge Group, Leonardo and Airbus.

A high-level delegation from Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence, led by Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, Deputy Minister of National Defence, visits the Viettel booth at SAHA 2026. Photo: VTM

During the opening ceremony, a high-level delegation from Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence, led by Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, Deputy Minister of National Defence, visited the Viettel High Tech booth.

Mr. Nguyen Truong Thang praised the company’s efforts to bring Vietnamese-made defense products to the global market, emphasizing that Viettel High Tech’s proactive engagement with leading regional partners demonstrates the growing research, technological mastery and international integration capabilities of Vietnam’s defense industry.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Türkiye Dang Thi Thu Ha said that Viettel High Tech’s activities are contributing to stronger cooperation between Vietnam and Türkiye in technology and defense industries, while also promoting Vietnam’s scientific and technological capabilities to international partners.

As part of the exhibition, Viettel High Tech is holding meetings with key organizations and companies in Türkiye’s defense ecosystem, including research agency TÜBİTAK, technology firms SDT Space & Defence Technologies and Transvaro, as well as major corporations such as STM and Roketsan.

International visitors explore Viettel’s defense products at SAHA 2026. Photo: VTM

The company’s approach reflects a strategy of connecting multiple stages of the defense industry value chain, from research and development to integration and commercialization. Through these efforts, Viettel High Tech aims not only to introduce products but also to pursue opportunities for joint development, technology integration, and participation in large-scale international programs.

Prior to SAHA 2026, Viettel High Tech had actively participated in a series of major international defense exhibitions, including the World Defense Show 2026 in Saudi Arabia, Defence Services Asia 2024 in Malaysia, the International Defence Industry Exhibition 2023 in Poland and Defence & Security 2023 in Thailand. The company’s continued presence at leading global defense industry events highlights Viettel Group’s long-term strategy of making high technology a core development pillar, while strengthening international partnerships and expanding its role in global research, development and technology integration networks.

By Duc Tho- Translated by Huyen Huong