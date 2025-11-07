Travel

Vietravel Airlines offers free cargo transport to flood-hit central localities

Under the program, essential supplies such as food, medicine, and clothing will be carried on the airline’s regular flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang (SGN – DAD) and Hanoi – Da Nang (HAN – DAD) from November 4 to 20.

To receive support, organisations, individuals, and charities need to send an official letter or request to Vietravel Airlines providing details of the goods. The airline’s authorised agents in different regions will receive, check, and weigh the cargo at warehouses, facilitating smooth and quick processing.

For special goods such as medicines, the sender must provide relevant documents and certificates to ensure safety and compliance during transport. All goods must be properly packed according to aviation standards for convenient handling and loading.

Through the program, the carrier aims to accompany organisations, agencies, enterprises, and volunteer groups nationwide in helping flood-hit communities overcome difficulties, stabilise their lives, and return to normalcy soon.

