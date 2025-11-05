Long-haul international flights to operate at Long Thanh Airport

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has issued a response to Vietnam Airlines’ proposal on the transition roadmap for operations between Tan Son Nhat International Airport and Long Thanh International Airport.

In order to share the difficulties during the transition on exploitation, the ACV proposed that in the initial phase from the start of official commercial operations until the end of the 2026 winter flight schedule, long-haul international flights will be transferred to the new airport, including flights to Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and Central Asia.

During this period, routes to Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia will temporarily remain at Tan Son Nhat International Airport to allow domestic airlines time to adjust their operational plans and ensure stable, efficient service in the early stages.

In the following phase, starting from the summer 2027 flight schedule, all international routes and flights will be fully relocated to Long Thanh International Airport, except for short international flights under 1,000 kilometers operated by domestic carriers.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong