Travel

Long-haul international flights to operate at Long Thanh Airport

SGGP

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has issued a response to Vietnam Airlines’ proposal on the transition roadmap for operations between Tan Son Nhat International Airport and Long Thanh International Airport.

In order to share the difficulties during the transition on exploitation, the ACV proposed that in the initial phase from the start of official commercial operations until the end of the 2026 winter flight schedule, long-haul international flights will be transferred to the new airport, including flights to Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and Central Asia.

1000013635-8959-313.jpg
Illustrative photo

During this period, routes to Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia will temporarily remain at Tan Son Nhat International Airport to allow domestic airlines time to adjust their operational plans and ensure stable, efficient service in the early stages.

In the following phase, starting from the summer 2027 flight schedule, all international routes and flights will be fully relocated to Long Thanh International Airport, except for short international flights under 1,000 kilometers operated by domestic carriers.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

long-haul international flights Airports Corporation of Vietnam official commercial operations Long Thanh International Airport

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn